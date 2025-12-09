Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$15.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.09.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.
Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.7%
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 8.32%.The firm had revenue of C$550.23 million for the quarter.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 12.46%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.
