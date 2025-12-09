Analysts Set Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $6.62 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $807.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aquestive Therapeutics

In related news, insider Carl N. Kraus sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $141,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,325. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 268,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,261. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 199,590 shares of company stock worth $1,301,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.