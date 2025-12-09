Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $3.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 104,347 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $116,868.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,420,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,444.80. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neil Lindsay Berkley sold 37,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $41,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 374,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,226.08. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 196,104 shares of company stock worth $220,064 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alector by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 845,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alector by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 283,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Alector has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Alector had a negative return on equity of 123.02% and a negative net margin of 156.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

