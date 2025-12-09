Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $107.14 on Monday. Arcosa has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $111.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 6.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,172,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Arcosa by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,812,000 after acquiring an additional 491,165 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 17.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 290,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,267,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,040,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

