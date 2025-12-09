Analysts Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $11.33

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.3333.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.
Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.84 million, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $25.50.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.
