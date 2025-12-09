Analysts Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $11.33

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.3333.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 28,150.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.84 million, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

