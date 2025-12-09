Brokerages Set Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ) Price Target at $20.00

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starz Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starz Entertainment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Starz Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Starz Entertainment by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starz Entertainment by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 148,230 shares in the last quarter.
Starz Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRZ opened at $10.71 on Friday. Starz Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.
Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter.
Starz Entertainment Company Profile
Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”
