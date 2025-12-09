Brokerages Set Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ) Price Target at $20.00

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starz Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Hirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,314.90. The trade was a 17.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Starz Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Starz Entertainment by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starz Entertainment by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 148,230 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ STRZ opened at $10.71 on Friday. Starz Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company's franchises include "Outlander" and "Power."

