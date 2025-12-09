Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Receives $16.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.3750.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCAP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

CCAP stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. VPR Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 150.0% in the third quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

