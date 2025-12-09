Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $39.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Outset Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.04.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
