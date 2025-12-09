Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2025

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $39.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Outset Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,247,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,836,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,730,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,663,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 8,482.4% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 429,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 424,120 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.04.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.