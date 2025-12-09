N-able (NYSE:NABL) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

NABL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price target (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.20 and a beta of 0.62. N-able has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in N-able by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

