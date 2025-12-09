Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.00.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $193.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $2,570,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

