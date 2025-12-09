Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KWR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Houghton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

Quaker Houghton Price Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $132.58 on Friday. Quaker Houghton has a 52 week low of $95.91 and a 52 week high of $161.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $493.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is -414.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Houghton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Quaker Houghton by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Houghton in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Quaker Houghton during the 1st quarter worth $23,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

