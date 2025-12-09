Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.26.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.12, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $8,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,199,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,005.95. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 327,311 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,100 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pure Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

