United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9%

UDR stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.71. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $399.55 million for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 390.91%.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,023,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,155,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,542,000 after buying an additional 1,619,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,731,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,436,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 69,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $79,487,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.