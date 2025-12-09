Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wayfair from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $93.97 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 729,073 shares in the company, valued at $77,223,412.16. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $15,886,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 729,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,222,899.67. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 955,959 shares of company stock valued at $88,260,274. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 826.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $108,125,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 197.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

