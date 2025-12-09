SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SFL in a report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get SFL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SFL

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.32 on Friday. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -831.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. SFL had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. SFL’s payout ratio is -8,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $4,172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in SFL by 183.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.