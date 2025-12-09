Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a positive return on equity of 12.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.3%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.79%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 925,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,516,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 86,067,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,102,669.76. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 2,501,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,062.30. This trade represents a 17.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,797,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,119. Insiders own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $75,680,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,255,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,668,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 356.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,231,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,312 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 73.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,661,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 2,405,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

