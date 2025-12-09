Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $101.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.84. Roku has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -508.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $5,193,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $13,580,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $23,000. The trade was a 99.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 415,668 shares of company stock valued at $43,965,186 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 275.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,897,000 after buying an additional 1,897,407 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,449 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 123.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,723,000 after purchasing an additional 606,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

