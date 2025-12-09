Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Shares of SWKS opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $95.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

In related news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

