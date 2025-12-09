Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Robert J. More sold 246,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $4,999,137.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,833,425 shares in the company, valued at $77,626,856.25. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

