Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

OCUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.96. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 447.57% and a negative return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 10,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $115,942.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 249,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,475.36. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Kaiser sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $106,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,673.20. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,287 shares of company stock worth $359,784 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

