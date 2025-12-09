Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galecto in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Galecto Price Performance

Shares of GLTO opened at $25.73 on Friday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galecto will post -15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Galecto during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

