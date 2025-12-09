Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monro Muffler Brake from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monro Muffler Brake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $583.29 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Monro Muffler Brake had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $288.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Monro Muffler Brake’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro Muffler Brake will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is currently -167.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 101,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,856.56. Following the purchase, the insider owned 5,078,573 shares in the company, valued at $88,773,456.04. This trade represents a 2.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,278,132 shares of company stock worth $20,815,969. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 453.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 9.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

