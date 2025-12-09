Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 738,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,604,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 125.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 671,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,354 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $31,561,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

