Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GNK. SEB Equity Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE GNK opened at $18.78 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $811.83 million, a PE ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,887.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,676,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,611,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,267,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 836,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

