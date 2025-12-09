Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $73.34 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

