INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $2.04 on Friday. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 125,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 1,042.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in INmune Bio by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Featured Stories

