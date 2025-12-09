Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.16.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $174.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $180.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 977,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,834,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 397.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 654,763 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 433.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 626,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Below by 149.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,202,000 after buying an additional 507,487 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

