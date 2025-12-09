AIRO Group Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AIRO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

AIRO Group’s (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 10th. AIRO Group had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of AIRO Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AIRO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AIRO Group from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut AIRO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on AIRO Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AIRO Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of AIRO Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get AIRO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AIRO Group

AIRO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRO opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31. AIRO Group has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AIRO Group

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Burns sold 179,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $3,126,722.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,618,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,532.78. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Generation Aerospace, Llc sold 405,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $7,053,975.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,650,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,846.90. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,097,026 shares of company stock valued at $19,077,282 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIRO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of AIRO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AIRO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

About AIRO Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIRO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.