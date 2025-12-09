GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GCL Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GCL Global has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GCL Global Trading Up 1.7%

Institutional Trading of GCL Global

NASDAQ:GCL opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. GCL Global has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCL Global by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCL Global in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCL Global in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in GCL Global during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCL Global Company Profile

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

