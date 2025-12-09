Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $56.34 on Friday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after buying an additional 74,614 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the first quarter worth $304,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 42.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth about $3,850,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

