Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

MIAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Miami International in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Miami International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Miami International

Miami International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIAX opened at $45.51 on Friday. Miami International has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Miami International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Limestone Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Miami International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miami International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miami International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.