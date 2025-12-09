VersaBank (VBNK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 10th. Analysts expect VersaBank to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $24.4840 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,915,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 354,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,422 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,052,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VersaBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VersaBank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

