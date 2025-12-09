RH (RH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $883.6540 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RH to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RH stock opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average is $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 125.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,119,000 after purchasing an additional 359,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RH by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,546,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in RH by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after buying an additional 104,154 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 297,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after buying an additional 198,615 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $30,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research upgraded RH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.69.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

