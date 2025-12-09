Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of ALZN opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.25. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALZN has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Alzamend Neuro

In other news, Director Milton C. Ault III sold 101,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $247,401.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,923.08. This trade represents a 77.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,233 shares of company stock worth $1,584,153. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

