Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $489.85 million, a PE ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 782.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

See Also

