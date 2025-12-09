ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 71,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $76,856.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,530.68. This represents a 30.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 77,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.