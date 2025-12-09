Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Crescent Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Crescent Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Biopharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,237,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,747,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,848,883.06. This trade represents a 97.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,520,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

