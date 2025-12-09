KeyCorp Forecasts Regency Centers FY2025 Earnings

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.95%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

