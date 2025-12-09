Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Hovde Group raised Arrow Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Trading Up 3.3%

AROW opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Daniel James White purchased 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $49,550.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,664.60. This trade represents a 31.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov acquired 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,308.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,069.08. This trade represents a 6.54% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 8,264 shares of company stock valued at $243,359 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its position in Arrow Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 227,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.