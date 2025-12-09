Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for GWRE FY2026 Earnings

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Guidewire Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Down 5.0%

NYSE:GWRE opened at $200.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $640,320.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 149,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,007,035.52. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.87, for a total value of $295,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 248,158 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,077.46. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,043,386. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 78.9% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 189,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.