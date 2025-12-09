Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for TFC Earnings

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,606.85. The trade was a 33.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 71.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1,189.5% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

