WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Shares Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $40.6050. 38,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 101,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 145,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,910 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

