iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.38. 28,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.
