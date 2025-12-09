iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.53. Approximately 43,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 41,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.03.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $259.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the second quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the second quarter worth $1,408,000.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

