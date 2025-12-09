Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 623% from the average session volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Chow Tai Fook Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.

Chow Tai Fook Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.