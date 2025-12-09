Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €156.40 and last traded at €156.20. 3,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €156.00.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €155.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.64.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

