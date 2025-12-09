Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.09 and last traded at $66.17. Approximately 4,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $648.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23.

Get Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

About Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.