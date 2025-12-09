Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 3,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Core Alternative ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

