First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.83 and last traded at $67.90. Approximately 11,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 138,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.38.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.