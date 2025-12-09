iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.24. 1,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 29.63% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.